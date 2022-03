Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 18:56 Hits: 2

NASA will host a media teleconference at 3:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, March 23, to provide an update on the agency’s goals to transport astronauts from lunar orbit to the surface of the Moon under Artemis.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-discuss-artemis-strategy-for-astronaut-moon-landers