Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 19:52 Hits: 3

NASA has awarded a follow-on contract to Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation of Greenbelt, Maryland, for support of the agency’s Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility, located in Palestine, Texas.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-balloon-operations-follow-on-contract