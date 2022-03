Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 17 March 2022 10:57 Hits: 4

Press Release N° 9–2022

As an intergovernmental organisation mandated to develop and implement space programmes in full respect with European values, we deeply deplore the human casualties and tragic consequences of the aggression towards Ukraine. While recognising the impact on scientific exploration of space, ESA is fully aligned with the sanctions imposed on Russia by its Member States.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Newsroom/Press_Releases/ExoMars_suspended