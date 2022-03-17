The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ESA Council meeting - media information session

Replay of the media information session following the 306th ESA Council, held on 16 and 17 March 2022 in Paris, France. Updates were provided on ESA’s main programmes, the outcome of the 16 February Space Summit in Toulouse, upcoming missions for Earth Observation, and for ESA astronauts, the overall rollout of the Director General’s Agenda 2025 on the way to the ESA Ministerial Meeting in November 2022 as well as the implications of the current geopolitical situation on ESA’s activities.

