Category: Space Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 10:00 Hits: 4

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer is scheduled to perform his first spacewalk next week, stepping outside the International Space Station on Wednesday 23 March alongside NASA’s Raja Chari.

