Join ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer on Thursday, 20 January, in a live call from the International Space Station, from 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET, talking with prominent experts and industry leaders, to explore how space research can improve life on our planet.

Read more https://www.esa.int/About_Us/Corporate_news/Watch_Matthias_Maurer_in-flight_call_to_World_Economic_Forum