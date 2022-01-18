The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ESA Director General's Annual Press Conference

ESA Director General's Annual Press Conference Video: 01:47:29

Exciting launches to the Moon and to the Red Planet, a second mission to the International Space Station for ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, the very first images provided by the James Webb Space Telescope, and a new class of European astronauts: 2022 looks very promising for European space!

Watch the replay of our annual press conference with ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher presenting the highlights for 2022. He is joined by ESA Directors and answers questions from journalists.

Access the Director General's slides

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2022/01/ESA_Director_General_s_Annual_Press_Conference

