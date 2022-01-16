The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tonga volcano felt around the world

Tonga volcano affects locations around the globe

The incredible power of the eruption of the Tonga volcano on January 15, 2022, reverberated around the world. Satellites in space captured the action even before the eruption started, showing the island sinking and then later the mushroom cloud and pressure waves expanding outward. Approximately 200,000 lightning events struck near Tonga in the first hour of the eruption. People as far away as Australia and across the ocean in Alaska and Canada heard the sonic boom. Barometers around the world, such as this one in Switzerland, recorded the pressure wave from the South Pacific explosion. And tsunami waves affected shores all the way on the west coast of the United States.

Sonic booms in Alaska

Tsunami waves in Oregon and California

Pressure wave crosses the US and globe

The Tonga volcano eruption from space

Bottom line: The Tonga volcano and ensuing tsunami were felt around the world. The January 15, 2022, event affected the shores of places as far away as Oregon while the pressure wave moved across the globe.

The post Tonga volcano felt around the world first appeared on EarthSky.

