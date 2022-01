Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 21:55 Hits: 1

For a limited time, NASA has reopened media registration to capture images and video of the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft rolling out for the first time.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/media-invited-to-see-nasa-mega-moon-rocket-roll-out-for-first-time