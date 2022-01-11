Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 09:00 Hits: 0

A contract signed with Arianespace secures the joint launch for two satellites that will further knowledge of our home planet. Scheduled to lift off on a new class of rocket, ESA’s Vega-C, from Europe’s Spaceport in mid-2025, FLEX will yield new information about the health of the world’s plants and Altius will deliver profiles of ozone and other trace gases in the upper atmosphere to support services such as weather forecasting.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/FutureEO/FLEX/Ride_into_space_on_Vega-C_secured_for_FLEX_and_Altius