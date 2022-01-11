The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live demonstration for cyber resilience

OPS-SAT in orbit

Modern society is growing ever-more reliant on services and data delivered via space. Cyber threats and disruptions to satellites are increasingly dangerous to citizens and economies, and it is vital to protect them and the crucial work they do. This is why ESA is supporting Swiss-based security firm Cysec in organising Europe’s first live cybersecurity demonstration for space systems. The demonstration will highlight the challenges in making space systems cybersecurity resilient vs modern hacking techniques and capabilities.

