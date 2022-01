Articles

NASA will host a media teleconference at 11 a.m. EST Tuesday, Jan. 11, to introduce and discuss the role of the agency’s new chief scientist and senior climate advisor.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-invites-media-to-meet-new-chief-scientist-climate-advisor