Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 08:35 Hits: 1

ESA’s exoplanet mission Cheops has revealed that an exoplanet orbiting its host star within a day has a deformed shape more like that of a rugby ball than a sphere. This is the first time that the deformation of an exoplanet has been detected, offering new insights into the internal structure of these star-hugging planets.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Cheops/Cheops_reveals_a_rugby_ball-shaped_exoplanet