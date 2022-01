Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022

Amazon's Alexa has a new feature: it can fly you to the moon. The virtual assistant is set to launch on NASA's Artemis 1 with Cisco's Webex as part of Callisto on Lockheed Martin's Orion spacecraft.

