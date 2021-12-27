Webb rockets into space, headed toward L2

Articles

View at EarthSky Community Photos . | Soumyadeep Mukherjee and Samit Saha shared this image of Webb rocketing into space on December 25, 2021. Soumyadeep wrote: “JWST captured over West Bengal, India. The image is a stack of 10 images captured by Samit Saha and processed by Soumyadeep Mukherjee.” Thank you, Soumyadeep and Samit!

EarthSky community members were looking up on Christmas. They may not have seen Santa and his sleigh, but they did catch Webb getting a ride into space on an Ariane 5 rocket and have the pictures to prove it. For more on Webb’s journey to L2, click here.

Bottom line: EarthSky community members captured fabulous images of the James Webb Space Telescope as it rocketed into space on its journey to L2.

