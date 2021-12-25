James Webb Space Telescope inspires creativity

Articles

A user by the name of tonysmyuncle created this model of the James Webb Space Telescope and submitted it to the LEGO Ideas web page. Image via LEGO

Sometimes when you’re anxiously anticipating something good, it helps to keep your hands busy. These people got a little crafty as they awaited the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope and shared their creations on Twitter. From knitting to baking to LEGO creations, people used their creativity in a variety of outlets to express their love and excitement over the Webb telescope. Even NASA gave instructions for how to make a Webb-themed snowflake. Enjoy the inspiring creations below.

Ahh! ? here’s a closer look at my paintings in the background for anyone who is curious ? I did a series exploring the various motifs of the natural world used as metaphors to describe and explain the JWST. pic.twitter.com/RnhSKT6SKT — Joanna Barnum ? (@JoannaBarnumArt) December 13, 2021

As I wait for history to be made in less than 4 hours, I had to show off this piece I'm making to commemorate the JWST ? pic.twitter.com/1k5EcxgCwM — Sophia Gad-Nasr (@Astropartigirl) December 25, 2021

A homemade (by Scott) JWST has been topping me and Scott’s tree every Christmas since 2016 ? Pretty excited that the real thing may launch TOMORROW! 6:20am CST! https://t.co/e4bTC7RWvypic.twitter.com/xCXBvZDy0N — Caroline Morley (@AstroCaroline) December 24, 2021

James Webb Space Telescope in baked goods

Finished just in time! A gingerbread model of the James Webb Space Telescope. So excited for the real one! pic.twitter.com/HtHunoD7jF — Isaac Hendrickson (@TiltedNord) December 24, 2021

Go for Christmas launch in just a few hours! ? @NASAWebb mirror is cookies painted with edible gold dust, on Mirror-glaze galaxy cake. #JWST#UnfoldTheUniversepic.twitter.com/32GCnXWGTK — Gioia Rau (@GioiaRau) December 25, 2021

Made some JWST window cookies, I think they came out pretty good. pic.twitter.com/QHLqkxygOZ — NERVA_XE (@NervaXe) December 25, 2021

Planning my launch part of 1 (also no more delays please otherwise I'll have to bake more cookies)#JWST#JWSTLaunchpic.twitter.com/XLQBGuCgE6 — Erin M. May, PhD (@_astronomay) December 24, 2021

Bottom line: People kept busy as they anticipated the James Webb Space Telescope launch by creating a vast array of inspiring projects.

