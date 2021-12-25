James Webb Space Telescope inspires creativity

Category: Space Hits: 0A user by the name of tonysmyuncle created this model of the James Webb Space Telescope and submitted it to the LEGO Ideas web page. Image via LEGO.
Sometimes when you’re anxiously anticipating something good, it helps to keep your hands busy. These people got a little crafty as they awaited the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope and shared their creations on Twitter. From knitting to baking to LEGO creations, people used their creativity in a variety of outlets to express their love and excitement over the Webb telescope. Even NASA gave instructions for how to make a Webb-themed snowflake. Enjoy the inspiring creations below.
Ahh! ? here’s a closer look at my paintings in the background for anyone who is curious ? I did a series exploring the various motifs of the natural world used as metaphors to describe and explain the JWST. pic.twitter.com/RnhSKT6SKT
— Joanna Barnum ? (@JoannaBarnumArt) December 13, 2021
We love the #JWST !!!
Check out this painting we made to celebrate the launch ??#JamesWebbSpaceTelescope#NASA#askNASApic.twitter.com/JZaHPjHyqC
— AstronomyDAO (@Astronomy_DAO) December 25, 2021
Thanks @Glazgow@NHM_London#jameswebbspacetelescope@SpaceTelescopepic.twitter.com/5EPt1lgQ3r
— Sarah Eames (@sarahpurplee) December 12, 2021
yuletide greetings pic.twitter.com/CWRGdhb9qD
— radhardened ??? ?? (@RadHardened) December 25, 2021
As I wait for history to be made in less than 4 hours, I had to show off this piece I'm making to commemorate the JWST ? pic.twitter.com/1k5EcxgCwM
— Sophia Gad-Nasr (@Astropartigirl) December 25, 2021
She's admittedly a little nervous but puppy is GO for launch! #JWST#JWSTLaunch#LEGOpic.twitter.com/xHql1ZlAuZ
— Stacey Alberts (@dustobscured) December 24, 2021
A homemade (by Scott) JWST has been topping me and Scott’s tree every Christmas since 2016 ? Pretty excited that the real thing may launch TOMORROW! 6:20am CST! https://t.co/e4bTC7RWvypic.twitter.com/xCXBvZDy0N
— Caroline Morley (@AstroCaroline) December 24, 2021
Finished just in time! A gingerbread model of the James Webb Space Telescope. So excited for the real one! pic.twitter.com/HtHunoD7jF
— Isaac Hendrickson (@TiltedNord) December 24, 2021
Go for Christmas launch in just a few hours! ? @NASAWebb mirror is cookies painted with edible gold dust, on Mirror-glaze galaxy cake. #JWST#UnfoldTheUniversepic.twitter.com/32GCnXWGTK
— Gioia Rau (@GioiaRau) December 25, 2021
Made some JWST window cookies, I think they came out pretty good. pic.twitter.com/QHLqkxygOZ
— NERVA_XE (@NervaXe) December 25, 2021
Planning my launch part of 1
(also no more delays please otherwise I'll have to bake more cookies)#JWST#JWSTLaunchpic.twitter.com/XLQBGuCgE6
— Erin M. May, PhD (@_astronomay) December 24, 2021
Here's my #JWST cookie pic.twitter.com/qPIDP6hfqg
— Spartan01623 #JWST (@Spartan01623) December 25, 2021
Bottom line: People kept busy as they anticipated the James Webb Space Telescope launch by creating a vast array of inspiring projects.
The post James Webb Space Telescope inspires creativity first appeared on EarthSky.
Read more https://earthsky.org/space/james-webb-space-telescope-inspires-creativity-crafts-baking/