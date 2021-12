Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 23:25 Hits: 5

Multiple bright outbursts have transformed Comet Leonard into a stunning photographic object that’s also visible without optical aid from southern locations. More disruptions are likely in store as it approaches perihelion.

The post Comet Leonard: A Gift at Christmastime appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/comet-leonard-a-gift-at-christmastime/