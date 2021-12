Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 18:44 Hits: 0

On Thursday 23 December, the James Webb Space Telescope, safely stowed inside the fairing of ESA’s Ariane 5 launch vehicle, left the final assembly building for roll-out to the launch pad at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Webb/Webb_on_Ariane_5_roll-out_to_the_launch_pad