The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Webb mission trailer

Category: Space Hits: 1

Webb mission trailer Video: 00:03:29

Webb is the next great space science observatory following Hubble, designed to answer outstanding questions about the Universe and to make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy. Webb will see farther into our origins – from the formation of stars and planets, to the birth of the first galaxies in the early Universe.
The telescope will launch on an Ariane 5 from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.
Webb is an international partnership between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).
Find out more about Webb in ESA’s launch kit and interactive brochure.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/12/Webb_mission_trailer

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version