Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 15:00 Hits: 2

In 2021, NASA completed its busiest year of development yet in low-Earth orbit, made history on Mars, continued to make progress on its Artemis plans for the Moon, tested new technologies for a supersonic aircraft, finalized launch preparations for the next-generation space telescope, and much more – all while safely operating during a pandemic and

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-s-2021-included-mars-landing-first-flight-artemis-more