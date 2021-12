Articles

NASA has selected Millennium Engineering and Integration LLC of Arlington, Virginia, as the awardee for its Systems and Software Assurance Services 2 (SAS2) contract, in support of the agency’s Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) program in Fairmont, West Virginia.

