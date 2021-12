Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 18:56 Hits: 0

The material that the Hayabusa 2 spacecraft returned from asteroid Ryugu is the most pristine sample we've ever gotten our hands on.

The post Samples from Asteroid Ryugu Are Most Primitive Material We've Found appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/the-first-analysis-is-in-of-samples-taken-from-asteroid-ryugu/