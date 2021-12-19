Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 23:30 Hits: 0

The Soyuz MS-20 crew ship, carrying cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano, approaches the station on Dec. 8, 2021.

NASA is providing live coverage on NASA TV, the agency’s website, and the NASA app of the undocking and departure from the International Space Station of the Soyuz spacecraft that will return Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin along with spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano to Earth.

The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft will undock from the station’s Poisk module at 6:50 p.m. EST and make a deorbit burn at 9:18 p.m. Live coverage of the deorbit burn and landing will begin at 9 p.m. The spacecraft will make a parachute-assisted landing at 10:13 p.m. (9:13 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, Kazakhstan time) on the steppe of Kazakhstan.

Learn more about station activities by following the space station blog, @space_station and @ISS_Research on Twitter, as well as the ISS Facebook and ISS Instagram accounts.

Get weekly video highlights at: http://jscfeatures.jsc.nasa.gov/videoupdate/

Get the latest from NASA delivered every week. Subscribe here: www.nasa.gov/subscribe

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2021/12/19/nasa-tv-covers-visiting-trio-undocking-in-soyuz-crew-ship/