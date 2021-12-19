The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NASA TV Covers Visiting Trio Undocking in Soyuz Crew Ship

NASA TV Covers Visiting Trio Undocking in Soyuz Crew ShipThe Soyuz MS-20 crew ship, carrying cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano, approaches the station on Dec. 8, 2021.

NASA is providing live coverage on NASA TV, the agency’s website, and the NASA app of the undocking and departure from the International Space Station of the Soyuz spacecraft that will return Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin along with spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano to Earth.

The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft will undock from the station’s Poisk module at 6:50 p.m. EST and make a deorbit burn at 9:18 p.m. Live coverage of the deorbit burn and landing will begin at 9 p.m. The spacecraft will make a parachute-assisted landing at 10:13 p.m. (9:13 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, Kazakhstan time) on the steppe of Kazakhstan.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2021/12/19/nasa-tv-covers-visiting-trio-undocking-in-soyuz-crew-ship/

