Russian, Japanese Visitors Leave Station and Head Home

The Soyuz MS-20 crew ship with cosmoanut Alexander Misurkin and spaceflight participants Yozo Hirano and Yusaku Maezawa backs away from the station.

The Soyuz spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station at 6:50 p.m. EST, carrying three people back to Earth. Live coverage on NASA TV, the agency’s website, and the NASA app will resume at 9 p.m. for the deorbit burn and landing of the spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin along with spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano. Landing in Kazakhstan is scheduled for 10:13 p.m. (9:13 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, Kazakhstan time).

Remaining aboard the orbiting outpost are Expedition 66 commander and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, Roscosmos cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer.

