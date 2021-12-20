The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NASA TV Covers Soyuz Crew Ship Trio Landing Soon on Earth

NASA TV Covers Soyuz Crew Ship Trio Landing Soon on EarthCosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano are pictured aboard the station on Dec. 8, 2021. Credit: NASA TV

NASA Television, the agency’s website, and the NASA app are now broadcasting live coverage of the return to Earth of a veteran Russian cosmonaut and two Japanese private citizens.

The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft carrying Russian  cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin will join spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano will make its deorbit burn at 9:18 p.m. EST to set the spaceship on its re-entry through Earth’s atmosphere for a landing in Kazakhstan at 10:13 p.m. EST Sunday, Dec. 19. (9:13 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, Kazakhstan time).

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2021/12/19/nasa-tv-covers-soyuz-crew-ship-trio-landing-soon-on-earth/

