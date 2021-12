Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 04:23 Hits: 0

A Japanese billionaire and his assistant safely returned to Earth after spending nearly 12 days in space. Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano touched down with Alexander Misurkin on Soyuz MS-20.

Read more https://www.space.com/soyuz-ms20-maezawa-lands