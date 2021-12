Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 20:56 Hits: 0

NASA has awarded the Marshall Engineering Technicians and Trades Support (METTS) III contract to RSi-QuantiTech JV LLC of Huntsville, Alabama, to provide a wide range of engineering technicians and trade skills, as well as professional and management oversight of the technical staff at the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabam

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-marshall-engineering-support-contract