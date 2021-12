Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 15:48 Hits: 1

NASA commercial cargo launch provider SpaceX is targeting 5:06 a.m. EST Tuesday, Dec. 21, to launch its 24th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-sets-coverage-invites-public-to-virtually-join-next-cargo-launch-1