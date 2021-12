Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 19:46 Hits: 2

The soon-to-be-launched James Webb Space Telescope should shed light on exoplanet atmospheres and peer back to the universe's first stars.

The post What Will the James Webb Space Telescope Uncover? appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/james-webb-space-telescope-science/