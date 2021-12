Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 07:00 Hits: 4

ESA’s Vega-C launch vehicle will fly in the second quarter of 2022 offering more performance to all orbits and extended mission flexibility at a similar cost to the current Vega. A new contract aims to widen these mission capabilities to capture new opportunities and satisfy emerging market needs to 2027.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Transportation/Vega/ESA_contract_to_advance_Vega-C_competitiveness