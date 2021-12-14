December tornadoes: What caused this deadly outbreak?

Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 13:00 Hits: 0

Here, a tornado supercell tracks from Arkansas into Kentucky during the deadly tornado outbreak of December 10 and 11, 2021. Image via CNN

By Alisa Hass, Middle Tennessee State University and Kelsey Ellis, University of Tennessee

Historic December tornadoes

On the night of December 10-11, 2021, an outbreak of powerful tornadoes tore through parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois, killing dozens of people and leaving wreckage over hundreds of miles. Hazard climatologists Alisa Hass and Kelsey Ellis explain the conditions that generated this event – including what may be the first “quad-state tornado” in the U.S. – and why the Southeast is vulnerable to these disasters year-round, especially at night.

EarthSky 2022 lunar calendars now available. They make great gifts. Order now.

Damage in Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 11, 2021, after an outbreak of December tornadoes swept through the area. Image via The Conversation

Read more https://earthsky.org/earth/december-tornadoes-2021-cause-of-outbreak/