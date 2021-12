Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 10:35 Hits: 0

We’re already exploring Mars, with two spacecraft in orbit and an ambitious rover mission planned for launch next year – but now you can join in these martian adventures with your own PLAYMOBIL Mars Expedition!

Read more https://www.esa.int/About_Us/Partnerships/Explore_the_Red_Planet_with_ESA_and_PLAYMOBIL