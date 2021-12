Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 16:06 Hits: 4

On Dec. 11, 2021, Blue Origin launched former NFL football star and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan to space alongside five crewmates on the New Shepard rocket's NS-19 mission. Strahan launched on a suborbital flight with Laura Shepard Churchley, eldest daughter of famed NASA astronaut Alan Shepard, and paying passengers Dylan Taylor, Evan Dick, Lane Bess and Cameron Bess.

Read more https://www.space.com/news/live/blue-origin-michael-strahan-launch-updates