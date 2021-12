Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 02:10 Hits: 6

NASA will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Dec. 14, to discuss science investigations launching on the next SpaceX commercial resupply flight to the International Space Station.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-invites-media-to-briefing-on-research-launching-to-space-station