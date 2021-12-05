The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Two new satellites mark further enlargement of Galileo

Galileo satellites 27-28 liftoff

Europe’s largest satellite constellation has grown even bigger, following the launch of two more Galileo navigation satellites by Soyuz launcher from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on 5 December. Galileo satellites 27-28 add to an existing 26-satellite constellation in orbit, providing the world’s most precise satnav positioning to more than 2.3 billion users around the globe.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Navigation/Two_new_satellites_mark_further_enlargement_of_Galileo

