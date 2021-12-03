Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 00:42 Hits: 7

The space station was pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during its departure on Nov. 8, 2021.

Flight controllers and orbital debris experts in Houston are assessing the potential risk of a piece of orbital debris from a Pegasus rocket that may pass close to the International Space Station early Friday morning. Mission Control is working with NASA’s international partners to prepare for a possible debris avoidance maneuver. The closest pass is expected about 5:30 a.m. EST Friday, and the maneuver would take place about 3 a.m. if needed. The Expedition 66 crew aboard the station is not in any additional danger. Object 39915 was a piece of debris generated during the breakup of object 23106 (Pegasus R/B). The launch occurred on May 19, 1994, and the breakup of the rocket’s upper stage occurred on June 3, 1996.

Locate more information about how NASA manages the risk of orbital debris at: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/station/news/orbital_debris.html

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2021/12/02/flight-controllers-assessing-debris-risk-to-station/