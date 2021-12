Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 17:21 Hits: 4

The first meeting of the National Space Council under Vice President Kamala Harris takes place Wednesday (Dec. 1) at 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT). Watch it live here.

Read more https://www.space.com/national-space-council-first-meeting-kamala-harris-webcast