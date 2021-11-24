November deep sky: Nebulae, clusters and more

Articles

November deep sky photos

Enjoy these November deep sky photos taken by members of the EarthSky community. The Question Mark Nebula, NGC 7822, above, appears in Cepheus near the border of Cassiopeia. Take a visual journey from dusty nebulae to a comet within our own solar system to distant galaxies, including the mighty Andromeda galaxy, the closest large spiral galaxy to our Milky Way.

The Ghost of Cassiopeia

Double Cluster

Comet Atlas and galaxies

California Nebula and Pleiades star cluster

The Orion Nebula

The Andromeda Galaxy

Bottom line: The November deep sky holds beautiful sights that you can see with your own eyes, or enjoy through these amazing photos taken by our own EarthSky community.

