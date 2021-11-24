The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Apply now to the brand new ESA Junior Professional Programme!

Positions are now open for Junior Professionals! Do you have a strong interest in space? Do you aspire to channel your knowledge, interest and experience into a career in the space sector? Open to Master’s degree graduates with two to three years of professional experience, this programme offers a three-year placement with the opportunity to join ESA’s permanent workforce upon completion of the assignment. 

Read more https://www.esa.int/About_Us/Careers_at_ESA/Apply_now_to_the_brand_new_ESA_Junior_Professional_Programme

