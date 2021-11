Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 14:00 Hits: 7

Data from ESA’s Gaia mission is re-writing the history of our galaxy, the Milky Way. What had traditionally been thought of as satellite galaxies to the Milky Way are now revealed to be mostly newcomers to our galactic environment.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Gaia/Gaia_reveals_that_most_Milky_Way_companion_galaxies_are_newcomers_to_our_corner_of_space