Lunar eclipse photos November 18-19, 2021

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 13:00 Hits: 4

Lunar eclipse photos from EarthSky

View at EarthSky Community Photos . | Robert Hall in South Mississippi took this image of the lunar eclipse on November 19, 2021. He wrote: “The moon turned red once it was 90% eclipsed.” Thank you, Robert! See more lunar eclipse photos below.

During the deep partial lunar eclipse of November 18-19, 2021, some 97% of the moon was submerged in Earth’s shadow. The moon took on the coppery red color characteristic of a total lunar eclipse. This eclipse was particularly viewable from North America. And EarthSky heard from many observers – both at our community photo page and at EarthSky Facebook – who saw the eclipse. It was grand! Our thanks to all who contributed photos!

We received many lunar eclipse photos at EarthSky Community Photos. This is just a small selection. Click here for more. Thanks to all!

View at EarthSky Community Photos . | Patrick Prokop in Savannah, Georgia, wrote: “The lunar eclipse of November 18-19, 2021, from the beginning to the maximum eclipse of 97%. Photos were taken in the Heavenly Backyard garden using the Orion EON 130mm refractor telescope. There were periods of dense cloud cover which caused some of the middle images to be a bit blurry, as I had to work around the brief cloud openings but the sky clear just before the maximum portion of the eclipse.” Great work, Patrick! Thanks for sharing.

View at EarthSky Community Photos . | Marsha Kirschbaum took this image of the eclipsed moon on November 19, 2021. Marsha wrote: “With the weather forecast for clouds, I honestly didn’t think I would see the eclipse and went to sleep. I awoke shortly before 1:00 a.m., threw on a jacket and went outside. There it was! Shining through a thin layer of clouds. I ran inside and grabbed my camera and tripod. I was able to get this photo before the clouds thickened up and the moon disappeared.” Thank you, Marsha!

Bottom line: A selection of lunar eclipse photos from the EarthSky Community. Did you see it? It was a deep partial eclipse … almost total! November 18-19, 2021. Submit your photo to EarthSky here.

We received many, many lunar eclipse photos! This is just a small selection of them. Click here for more.

The post Lunar eclipse photos November 18-19, 2021 first appeared on EarthSky.

Read more https://earthsky.org/todays-image/lunar-eclipse-photos-nov-18-19-2021/