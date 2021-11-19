Lunar eclipse photos November 18-19, 2021

Category: Space Hits: 4View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Robert Hall in South Mississippi took this image of the lunar eclipse on November 19, 2021. He wrote: “The moon turned red once it was 90% eclipsed.” Thank you, Robert! See more lunar eclipse photos below.
During the deep partial lunar eclipse of November 18-19, 2021, some 97% of the moon was submerged in Earth’s shadow. The moon took on the coppery red color characteristic of a total lunar eclipse. This eclipse was particularly viewable from North America. And EarthSky heard from many observers – both at our community photo page and at EarthSky Facebook – who saw the eclipse. It was grand! Our thanks to all who contributed photos!
We received many lunar eclipse photos at EarthSky Community Photos. This is just a small selection. Click here for more. Thanks to all!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Lorraine Boyd in Delmar, New York wrote: “Even though we had cloudy skies, there were breaks and I was able to capture the Full Beaver Moon partial lunar eclipse. It was a beautiful sight to see.” It was, wasn’t it? Thank you, Lorraine!
Bottom line: A selection of lunar eclipse photos from the EarthSky Community. Did you see it? It was a deep partial eclipse … almost total! November 18-19, 2021. Submit your photo to EarthSky here.
We received many, many lunar eclipse photos! This is just a small selection of them. Click here for more.
