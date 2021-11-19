The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Decisions from the Intermediate Ministerial Meeting 2021

Category: Space Hits: 4

Press Release N° 39–2021

Government ministers in charge of space activities in ESA’s Member States today met at an Intermediate Ministerial Meeting held in Matosinhos, Portugal.

The Council of Ministers unanimously adopted a Resolution to accelerate the use of space in Europe (the “Matosinhos manifesto”) to tackle the urgent and unprecedented societal, economic and security challenges faced by Europe and its citizens.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Newsroom/Press_Releases/Decisions_from_the_Intermediate_Ministerial_Meeting_2021

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version