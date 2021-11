Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 19:11 Hits: 2

North American observers can watch the Moon turn a reddish hue as it flirts with Earth’s shadow on the night of November 18–19 in the longest partial eclipse of the century.

The post North America Favored for This Week's Deep Partial Lunar Eclipse appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/press-releases/north-america-favored-for-this-weeks-deep-partial-lunar-eclipse/