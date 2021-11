Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 12:54 Hits: 1

Typically, the astronauts inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame do not add to their records between the time they are announced and when they are enshrined. This year, though, was not typical.

Read more https://www.space.com/astronaut-hall-fame-ceremony-2020-in-2021