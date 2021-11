Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 12 November 2021

The Starship SN20 vehicle ignited all six of its Raptor engines in a brief "static fire" test today (Nov. 12) at Starbase, SpaceX's facility near the South Texas village of Boca Chica.

