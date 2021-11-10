The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Carbon dioxide monitoring satellite given the shakes

CO2M mission

A new satellite destined to be Europe’s prime mission for monitoring and tracking carbon dioxide emissions from human activity is being put through its paces at ESA’s Test Centre in the Netherlands. With nations at COP26 pledging net-zero emissions by 2050, the pressure is on to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases we pump into the atmosphere – but the race is also on to support the monitoring that shows targets are being met. ESA, the European Commission, Eumetsat and industrial partners are therefore working extremely hard to get the Copernicus Anthropogenic Carbon Dioxide Monitoring mission ready for liftoff in 2025. 

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Carbon_dioxide_monitoring_satellite_given_the_shakes

