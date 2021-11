Cosmic Kiss mission begins as Matthias Maurer arrives at the Space Station

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 12 November 2021

The spacecraft carrying ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer and his NASA astronaut colleagues Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron docked to the International Space Station at 00:32 CET Friday, 12 November (23:32 GMT Thursday, 11 November), marking the official start of Matthias’s first mission ‘Cosmic Kiss’.

