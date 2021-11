Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021

NASA has awarded a task order under the General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) contract to Halvik Corp. of Vienna, Virginia, to provide support to the agency’s Solutions for Enterprise-wide Procurement (SEWP) Program.

