Favorite moon and planet photos, so far, November 2021

Category: Space Hits: 1View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ragini Chaturvedi in New Jersey caught the moon and planet Venus in a fiery sunset sky on November 7, 2021, and wrote: “It was a flaming red golden hour at sunset today. Then, in after glow, the crescent moon and Venus conjunction in those clouds made the ambiance pretty.” Thank you, Ragini! Watch this post for more moon and planet photos.
The moon was new on November 4, 2021, and now the young moon – a waxing crescent – has returned to the evening sky. There was a glorious moon and Venus Sunday evening, November 7. Did you see them? In the coming days, the moon will be moving up past the planets Saturn and Jupiter in the evening sky. The planets in the evening sky are spectacular now and about to be more so! Submit your photos to EarthSky here, for display on our community photo page. Thanks to all who contribute!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steve Price in Draper, Utah, caught this Venus and the moon photo on November 7, 2021, and wrote: "Venus and Luna visiting together in our night skies. There were only 8 keeper images. I had a very short window between clouds … so the shots were taken through electric wires across the street from my home. Some shots were shorter exposures and some longer. I like how this one turned out with the most earthshine of the 8 pics." Thank you, Steve!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Radu Anghel in Bacau, Romania, caught this photo of Venus and the moon on November 7, 2021, and wrote: "Ten minutes exposure of Venus and moon on the evening of Nov 7." Incredible! Thank you very much, Radu!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Iaroslav Kourzenkov caught the young moon and brightest planet, Venus, on November 7, 2021, from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Thank you, Iaroslav!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, caught the conjunction of Venus and the moon on November 7, 2021, and wrote: "The conjunction of Venus and the moon was a striking sight in the fading light over Tucson, Arizona." Thank you very much, Eliot!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Raúl Cortés in Monterrey, Mexico, caught this photo of the moon in a still-blue twilight sky – November 7, 2021 – and wrote: "Today's moon … Sunlit misty moon … two days old ! Still a young moon, still a baby." Beautiful! Thank you, Raúl!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Nina Gorenstein in West Lafayette, Indiana, captured the extremely young moon near the sunset – and Venus – soon after sunset on November 6, 2021, and wrote: "Young moon and Venus in twilight." Thank you, Nina!
Bottom line: Photos of the moon and evening planets, November 2021, from the EarthSky community. Thanks to all who contribute!
