Favorite moon and planet photos, so far, November 2021

Moon and planet photos, from the EarthSky Community

Ragini Chaturvedi in New Jersey caught the moon and planet Venus in a fiery sunset sky on November 7, 2021, and wrote: “It was a flaming red golden hour at sunset today. Then, in after glow, the crescent moon and Venus conjunction in those clouds made the ambiance pretty.” Thank you, Ragini! Watch this post for more moon and planet photos.

The moon was new on November 4, 2021, and now the young moon – a waxing crescent – has returned to the evening sky. There was a glorious moon and Venus Sunday evening, November 7. Did you see them? In the coming days, the moon will be moving up past the planets Saturn and Jupiter in the evening sky. The planets in the evening sky are spectacular now and about to be more so! Submit your photos to EarthSky here, for display on our community photo page. Thanks to all who contribute!

See charts: Moon and Venus on November 6, 7 and 8

See charts: Moon, Saturn, Jupiter November 9, 10 and 11

Check our community page for lots more moon and planet photos. Thanks, y’all!

Bottom line: Photos of the moon and evening planets, November 2021, from the EarthSky community. Thanks to all who contribute!

