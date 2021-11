Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 13:49 Hits: 4

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland today, Nov. 5, to get a firsthand look at the agency’s work to combat the climate crisis and protect vulnerable communities.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/vice-president-harris-to-visit-nasa-goddard-today-deliver-live-remarks